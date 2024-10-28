Should Titans Fire Brian Callahan?
Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan is singing the same tune after his team lost for a third straight time in a 52-14 blowout against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Week 8.
It's the second straight week that Callahan and the Titans have been able to stay competitive for the first part of the game only to lose in a blowout down the stretch.
Callahan was blunt in his press conference after the team's loss against the Lions.
"We fight, our team plays hard," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "But we have to do a lot of things a lot better. Right now, it is not a product that people are excited to watch. We have to do something about that. We have not come anywhere close to playing football the way I think we're capable of."
While the players on the field are largely responsible for the loss, a 38-point defeat against any team in the league is an indictment of the coaching staff, which begs the question if Callahan should be fired in his first season.
While the Titans likely don't want to part ways with their new coach right away, Callahan is certainly part of the problem because he isn't coming up with the right solution.
There are other problems with the team, especially with unpreventable injuries on both sides of the ball that aren't Callahan's fault, but it's clear that the Titans are underperforming and that the coach isn't extracting the most out of his players.
This is a tricky task for any coach to do, let alone someone young in their first year on the job, but it becomes apparent when the losses pile up.
It's hard to imagine the Titans letting Callahan go early in the season, but if these results continue to trickle and losses like the Lions game continue to happen, Tennessee may be on the market for a new coach once again.
