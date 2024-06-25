Titans Linked To Former All-Pro LB
The Tennessee Titans haven't been afraid to make big moves this offseason, but could they make one more before the regular season begins?
Even in late June, there are still several notable names on the market, including one the Titans are very familiar with. According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Tennessee could be a possible suitor for linebacker Shaquille Leonard, a three-time All-Pro for the rival Indianapolis Colts.
"The Titans arguably have the most unproven group of linebackers in the NFL. The team leader in 2023 tackles, Azeez Al-Shaair, departed in free agency," Melo writes. "He was replaced by former first-round bust Kenneth Murray, who is a reclamation project. More concerning, he's also Tennessee's No. 1 linebacker. New defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson has his work cut out for him.
"Murray will be flanked by either Jack Gibbens, Cedric Gray, or Otis Reese IV. If you're keeping score, that's either a third-year undrafted free agent, rookie fourth-round pick, or second-year UDFA. The organization is familiar with Leonard, who routinely tormented them as a member of the Colts. Furthermore, new Titans defensive line coach Tracy Rocker was with Leonard in Philadelphia last season."
As Melo notes, the Titans' inside linebacker group is arguably the biggest question mark on the entire roster. Murray disappointed in his four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, and while Gibbens has some starting experience from last year, it's still not much.
On paper, adding a player as accomplished as Leonard would patch up most of those issues, but it's sadly not that simple. Unfortunately, Leonard has dealt with several injuries over the past few years, even needing two back surgeries just months apart in 2022.
Last season, Leonard played 14 games between the Colts and Philadelphia Eagles and accounted for 88 total tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack. Definitely not bad, but a far cry from his peak years in Indianapolis.
Even still, Leonard could represent a major upgrade over the Titans' current options at linebacker, and likely wouldn't cost too much. As a low-risk, high-reward free agent, Tennessee could certainly do a lot worse.
