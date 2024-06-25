Titans Defense Looking to Improve
The Tennessee Titans made many upgrades on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, and they didn't ignore the defense, but questions still linger about whether or not the unit will succeed this fall.
The Athletic identified one concern for each team going into training camp, and the Titans' highlighted the moves (or lack thereof) made on the defensive side of the ball.
"Dennard Wilson is a first-time defensive coordinator who gives off head coach vibes. But Sneed’s knees kept him from practicing this spring. Second-round tackle T’Vondre Sweat was hurt early and missed minicamp. Edge is questionable beyond Harold Landry. Safety is questionable after Amani Hooker. Inside linebacker is questionable, period. The best sight in camp would be Sweat healthy and in shape, starting what could be a terrific partnership with Jeffery Simmons," The Athletic's Joe Rexrode writes.
The Titans have the tools in place to be successful, but injuries could get the better of them. Every team has dealt with injuries, and luck is needed to get past some of them. However, every team has the chance to respond and react when certain injuries arise.
Tennessee did its part in upgrading the cornerback and defensive line spots on the trade market and through the draft with Sneed and Sweat, but other positions have questionable futures.
It's a defense that skews on the younger side, but if they are coached well by Wilson, they may have a chance to surprise some people.
The Titans ranked 18th in the NFL in yards allowed, putting them right in the middle of the pack. That probably won't be good enough if Tennessee wants to return to the postseason again. Out of the 14 playoff teams last season, just four of them allowed more yards than the Titans, so improvement is needed.
It's an unproven unit with a lot of talent but with a new system comes a lot of uncertainty. If the stars can be just that, and if the team can stay relatively healthy, the Titans could find themselves in the running for a spot in the playoffs come January.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!