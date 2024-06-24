Titans Edge Rusher Hungry For More
Tennessee Titans edge rusher Rashad Weaver hasn't been dealt the best hand so far, missing nearly all of his rookie season with a broken fibula and starting just four games in three seasons.
Heading into Year 4, though, none of that matters. The 26-year-old is ready to take that next step, not only for himself, but for the entire team as well.
"It's Year 4, so it's time to take a leap not only for myself, but for this team," Weaver said, per TennesseeTitans.com. "I can truly show the full value of what they got out of this pick, plus more, because that has always been my goal. And if I do my job and reach my personal goals – my personal goals are tied in with this team - it will only elevate the team.
"Winners are loved everywhere, and it will benefit me and the team in every way possible."
A 2021 fourth-round pick out of Pittsburgh, Weaver has accounted for 49 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 33 career games, with most of that production coming in 2021.
This season, though, the Titans will be counting on Weaver to take on a much larger role. Denico Autry, who led the team with 11.5 sacks a year ago, left in free agency, leaving a significant hole in the pass rush. Harold Landry and Arden Key will likely carry most of the weight, but Weaver is ready to play his part however he can.
"At the end of the day, Nico is gone, and that's a spot from a seasoned vet that played great reps and did a lot of great things here," Weaver said. "That will be open and in the league these days you need three good pass rushers… I'll do what I need to do. I'll be where I need to be, and I'll take advantage of what I need to do."
The Titans as a whole are a very different team from last season, featuring an entirely new coaching staff and a heavily revamped roster. That ammount of change can be daunting at first, but also comes with plenty of opportunities, and Weaver is embracing all of them.
"It is a different room, it's a different team," Weaver said. "I think there will be plenty of opportunities, it is all about what I do with it. … If I do what I need to do, it will be taken advantage of. If not, it will be on me. It will be nobody's fault but me."
