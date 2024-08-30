Titans Star Named Perfect Match
The Tennessee Titans made a concerted effort to try and improve at nearly every position on the football field this offseason, especially at the cornerback position.
The Titans were aggressive from the jump, trading with the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs for star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.
Sneed, 27, recorded 78 tackles and two interceptions last year for the Chiefs en route to the Super Bowl, where they beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.
That's why ESPN ranked Sneed at No. 37 in their top 100 players list ahead of the 2024 season.
"Sneed's tenacious approach to coverage is a perfect match for defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson's aggressive scheme. Sneed's 35 pressures since the start of 2020 is the most among primary cornerbacks over that span. Wilson made it clear in June that he wants his defensive backs to get active at the line of scrimmage. "From Day 1, we press everything," Wilson said. "Period!" Sneed was the top cornerback for a Chiefs group that utilized press coverage 83% of the time last season. He'll get every opportunity to be physical with receivers in his new defense," ESPN writes.
Only Pat Surtain II of the Denver Broncos (No. 20) and Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets (No. 17) ranked higher than Sneed on the list at the cornerback position, making him the third-best in the league.
Having a potential top three cornerback should help the Titans tremendously, especially when defending the opposing team's top receiver.
Sneed hasn't had the best start to the year after suffering a knee injury early in training camp and sitting on the sidelines. However, he expects to be healthy for his first chance at his Titans debut on Sunday, Sept. 8 when the team heads to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears in the season opener.
