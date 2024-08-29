Titans LB Named Second-Most Overpaid
The Tennessee Titans are rolling into the season with a new linebacker corps led by Ernest Jones and Kenneth Murray.
The former was just acquired via trade from the Los Angeles Rams while the latter signed a two-year, $15.5 million deal in free agency this spring. Bleacher Report writer Ryan Fowler believes Murray is the second-most overpaid linebacker in the league behind Jordyn Brooks of the Miami Dolphins.
"Tennessee didn't break the bank to sign Kenneth Murray, but his $7.8 million annually ranks 15th among all NFL inside 'backers," Fowler said. "Like Brooks, the 25-year-old is an athletic mover with the twitch and instincts to fly from sideline to sideline against the run, but his issues arise in coverage. Slated to start alongside new addition Ernest Jones IV for the Titans, Murray's knack for finding comfortability in space will raise his performance ceiling and quantify his monetary commitment."
Murray was asked to fill in the role that Azeez Al-Shaair vacated as he signed with the Houston Texans over the offseason. However, having Jones alongside him should help him tremendously. Jones' presence in the defense also negates some of Murray's value, which means he won't be relied on as much as he was expected to be in training camp.
Murray is hoping this new fresh start in Tennessee can revitalize his career and match the value that he came into the league with as a first-round pick out of Oklahoma.
Murray has the potential to be a top 15 linebacker in the NFL, and while he isn't likely to get to that rank with Jones next to him on the Titans, he can try to do as much as he can to make Tennessee's investment worthwhile.
Murray will have a chance to prove that when the Titans face the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, Sept. 8.
