Titans CB L'Jarius Sneed Trash Talks Dolphins Stars
Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed has displayed no shortage of confidence during his NFL career. This remained the case in Week 4's win over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Sneed was mic'd up during the game and could be heard (and seen) jawing with Dolphins star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Sneed and Hill were teammates for two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, making it to Super Bowl together during the 2020 season.
Some of the trash talk between the players appeared playfully competitive while other comments seemed a bit more serious.
Take a look:
Sneed finished the game with three total tackles. He's now got 15 total tackles through his first four games with Tennessee.
In an offense that was led by veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was making his Dolphins debut, Hill and Waddle came away with limited production against a Titans defense that surrendered the fewest total yards (243.8) and passing yards (124.0) in the NFL entering Week 5's bye. Waddle had four catches for 36 yards while Hill tallied four grabs for 23 yards.
Sneed was ranked at No. 37 on ESPN's Top 100 players list ahead of the 2024 season, and has brought that kind of star-level value to the Titans so far despite not posting monstrous numbers.
"Sneed's tenacious approach to coverage is a perfect match for defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson's aggressive scheme," ESPN wrote. "Sneed's 35 pressures since the start of 2020 is the most among primary cornerbacks over that span. Wilson made it clear in June that he wants his defensive backs to get active at the line of scrimmage. 'From Day 1, we press everything,' Wilson said. 'Period!' Sneed was the top cornerback for a Chiefs group that utilized press coverage 83% of the time last season. He'll get every opportunity to be physical with receivers in his new defense."
