Titans Lose Starting OT for Week 2
The Tennessee Titans received some bad news on Thursday: their starting right tackle, J.C. Latham, has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Latham originally injured his hip during training camp and has been managing it ever since. In the Titans' season-opening loss to the Denver Broncos, Latham aggravated the injury, and it's severe enough that he will miss this week's game against the Rams.
"Thought I was ready to go for the game. I felt amazing," said Latham after Thursday's practice, per video from A to Z Sports' Buck Reising. "Then a couple plays in, things just started to happen, so it's pretty frustrating."
It seems that Latham reinjured his hip early in the Titans' season opener against the Broncos, but remained in the game. He played 45 snaps before finally exiting the game late, when he was replaced by Olisaemeka Udoh for the final 12 offensive plays.
It was apparent that Latham was dealing with something during the loss. He was credited with two pressures, a sack and earned a 41.3 pass blocking grade against the Broncos, and he just didn't look like himself on the field.
Latham was one of seven players listed on the Titans' initial injury report on Wednesday. He, Quandre Diggs, Kalel Mullings and T'Vondre Sweat all did not practice on Wednesday, while L'Jarius Sneed, Arden Key and Kevin Winston Jr. were all listed as limited participants.
With Latham out, the Titans will rely on Udoh to fill his spot at right tackle. In the 12 snaps he played last week, Udoh didn't look great, allowing two pressures and a sack while earning an 18.5 pass blocking grade. He and the rest of the Titans' offensive line will need to play much better against the Rams if they want a chance to upset Sean McVay's team.
In Week 1, Cam Ward was pressured on over half of his drop backs. The Rams' front seven isn't as good as the Broncos, but they can still get after the quarterback. Brian Callahan has challenged his offensive line to be better this week, because if Ward is pressured on nearly every drop back again, they have no shot at pulling off the Week 2 upset.
