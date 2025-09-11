Titans Need Cam Ward, Calvin Ridley on Same Page
The Tennessee Titans are slowly beginning to figure things out as an offense and they know it will be a work in progress throughout the season.
One of the things that needs to click on the offensive side of the ball is the synergy between rookie quarterback Cam Ward and veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Ward spoke about how important Ridley is to the team's offense.
"He's a vet. He knows what to do. I just continue to tell him, keep playing the game," Ward said after the team's Week 1 loss against the Denver Broncos.
"I didn't have a great game, I've got to tell myself, keep playing the game along with the o-line and the running backs. We had the ball down eight with a minute to go. We were damn near midfield. We didn't capitalize. [The} defense, they gave us the opportunity to win a game. We didn't get the job done. Everybody on the offense, we all accountable for our actions. We'll just watch the film and get better off of each other and win."
The Titans are banking on Ward being their quarterback of the future, but he needs receivers that can help him move the ball downfield. Ridley is expected to be the team's leading receiver this season, but that wasn't on display against the Broncos in Week 1.
Ridley caught just four of his eight targets for a meager 27 yards. That's simply not enough to be a No. 1 option for the offense.
Over the course of the season, Ridley should continue to get a lot of looks from Ward in hopes of getting the ball down the field, but it is a continuous work in progress.
If Ridley isn't able to be the team's top wideout for the season, the Titans will have a tough time winning games. That is going to put them towards the top of the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Titans could end up taking someone who could replace Ridley as the top wide receiver in the offense.
