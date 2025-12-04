Titans Former First-Rounder Preparing for Myles Garrett Challenge

With Myles Garrett on the horizon, the Tennessee Titans have been doing everything in their power to prepare for a man who is well on his way to breaking the single season sack record. In fact, Garrett could do it against Tennessee which is a trivia question the team doesn't want to be on the opposite end up.

Former Titans' first-round pick, right tackle JC Latham, discussed Garrett and the gameplan heading into December 7. Latham knows it isn't going to be easy, but he welcomes the challenge as these two teams have combined for just four wins this season. On paper, this is anyone's game.

JC Latham Discusses Myles Garrett

"You just don't see that type of explosion out of a defensive lineman, especially someone that's 6'5''," Latham said. "His bend around the edge, speed up field, great use of hands and collapse in the pocket. Even if he's not getting a sack he's creating chaos. He's very versatile, explosive, strong, there's really not a weakness in his game."

Latham continued, "Every single play you are going against him, you have to treat it like it's the biggest play of the game. He's having games where he is having three or four (sacks). The mentality is just to look to dominate every single play."

Titans Face Biggest Challenge Of The Season

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks on during warm up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Browns' record is nothing to be impressed with, but their offense has far from lived up to the hype. Everyone knows that if the Browns keep this low scoring, that'll favor them in the end. Their defense is second to none, and it starts with Garrett. Knowing how horrible the Titans' offensive line has been, Garrett must be foaming at the mouth looking at this opportunity.

Garrett currently leads the league with 19 sacks, and it's not even close. He's eyeing the 22.5 mark that Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt are tied for as the all-time record in a single season. Looking at some of his games from earlier this season, there's no reason to believe Garrett can't reach that total against the Titans.

Tennessee has allowed its rookie quarterback to be sacked 48 times this season. Sitting at 1-11, that comes out to exactly four sacks a game. Ward has been brought down more times than he can count, and that includes being sacked at least three times in seven straight games. It's not like Garrett is the only one recording sacks for the Browns, which makes things even scarier heading into Week 14.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!