Titans Madden 26 Ratings Revealed
The Tennessee Titans will begin training camp in roughly one month's time and embark on the first season with Cam Ward as their starting quarterback. The Titans have done all they can to add talent around the young quarterback. They drafted wideouts Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, and signed veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett after a long tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. Tennessee also signed veteran offensive tackle Dan Moore and guard Kevin Zeitler.
And while we are roughly a month and a half away from seeing the Titans take the field for preseason play, and just over two months away from seeing the regular season begin, fans will be able to play as their favorite players when Madden NFL 26 releases on August 14, 2025. And as the countdown continues for the release of the latest Madden title, the ratings for respective teams and players have begun to be revealed. Per Justin Graver of Underdog, these are the ratings for Titans rookies:
- OL Jackson Slater: 75 overall
- QB Cam Ward: 71 overall
- WR Elic Ayomanor: 71 overall
- RB Kalel Mullings: 70 overall
- WR Chimere Dike: 69 overall
- TE Gunnar Helm: 69 overall
- CB Marcus Harris: 69 overall
- DE Femi Oladejo: 68 overall
- S Kevin Winston Jr: 68 overall
Zeitler is the highest-rated Titan with a 91 overall. Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is a 90 overall, making him the second-highest-rated player on the team.
The Titans will begin their season with an instant test, facing arguably the best defense in the NFL in the Denver Broncos. Considering how great Denver's defense is, Ward and Co. may be in line for ratings adjustments if he plays well and leads the Titans to a surprise win over the Broncos in his first NFL start.
