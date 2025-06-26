Titans Must Get O-Line Right
The Tennessee Titans are overhauling their roster, hoping to improve in the upcoming season.
One of the position groups that needed the most kinks ironed out was the offensive line, which struggled to keep the quarterback upright all season long.
Pro Football Focus writer Trevor Sikkema noted that the team has to ensure the offensive line is on point.
"The Titans handsomely paid Dan Moore Jr. in free agency, even though he has never earned a single-season PFF pass-blocking grade above 68.0 in his four-year career," Sikkema wrote.
"The addition also allowed them to move J.C. Latham back to right tackle. Does that move work? Does Latham look better than the 61.8 PFF overall grade he recorded as a rookie at left tackle? Can Lloyd Cushenberry III get back to form after this Achilles injury? With rookie quarterback Cameron Ward now commanding the offense, Tennessee should be aggressive in getting its offensive line right."
With Ward expected to be the franchise quarterback moving forward, the Titans need to ensure they have the right people protecting him.
Former first-round picks Peter Skoronski and Latham appear like future building blocks, especially now after the latter moved back to his more natural position at left tackle.
Cushenberry was off to a good start in his first season with the Titans before his Achilles injury ended his season halfway through. The hope is he can return to form and continue to be the team's center moving forward.
The team signed right guard Kevin Zeitler and Moore at left tackle, but both bring question marks of their own.
Zeitler is expected to be a strong addition to the team, but he is only under contract for one more year. Meanwhile, Moore has a lot of hype to live up to, and if he doesn't prove his worth, the Titans may be looking for an alternative.
This season is huge for every member of the offensive line, and the Titans should replace anyone that doesn't perform up to standards in 2026.
