Analyst: Titans Eye Will Levis Trade
The Tennessee Titans have been impressed with backup quarterback Will Levis over the course of the offseason amidst the disappointment of having the team use the No. 1 overall pick to take his replacement in Cam Ward.
Levis started 12 of the Titans' 17 games last season, conjuring a 2-10 record to help the team plummet to the bottom of the league standings.
With Ward in the mix and Levis unlikely to remain as the starter, A to Z Sports reporter Easton Freeze believes a quarterback trade could come down the line.
"The Levis propaganda cycle has already begun. His coaches and teammates spoke glowingly of him during offseason practice. He had the single best throw of the day at each mandatory minicamp session… and probably the worst throw in each as well. But that’s the thing about Levis; his upside is always going to make him an attractive option. His build, athleticism, and arm talent will keep him around in the NFL for a while," Freeze wrote.
"Tennessee hopes an opportunity pops up to move him in August. In the meantime, they’ll look to put him in the best positions possible in joint practices and preseason games. If you ask me (and the Levis camp, and the Titans camp), finding a way to move him is what’s in everybody’s best interest."
The Titans did the same last season with Malik Willis, and they were able to trade him to the Green Bay Packers to be Jordan Love's backup.
There's a chance the same could happen to Levis, especially with several teams in need of a backup quarterback upgrade.
If the Titans find a team willing to part ways with a fifth or sixth-round pick for Levis, they should shake hands and strike the deal.
