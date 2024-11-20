Titans Named Favorite for Cowboys’ Dak Prescott
There are a lot of questions about the future of the Tennessee Titans. Obviously, the biggest question has to do with what the franchise is going to do at the quarterback position.
Will Levis was supposed to be that guy, but he has not instilled confidence from the franchise. He has had some major struggles throughout the 2024 season. Those struggles could simply be a sophomore slump, but there are reasons to believe that the Titans could consider moving on.
If they do choose to explore outside quarterback options, there is a name that has come up as a potential target.
Lou Scataglia of NFL Spin Zone has named Tennessee as one of the top potential trade destinations for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the upcoming NFL offseason.
"The Titans do not, as Will Levis is no good, and he wasn't a super highly-ranked prospect coming out of college into the NFL, either," Scataglia wrote. "Tennessee does have some nice pieces on offense and do field a respectable defense, so Dak Prescott could really elevate this team and position them nicely to potentially compete for a Wild Card. Titans GM Ran Carthon has certainly not been afraid to wheel and deal in his tenure."
Prescott being brought in to replace Levis would be a massive upgrade for the Titans. He wouldn't be cheap to acquire, but he's a legitimate star franchise quarterback.
Would the Cowboys actually be open to trading him? With how poorly the 2024 NFL season has gone thus far, Jerry Jones could consider anything. He may be ready to hit the reset button in Dallas.
Due to a severe hamstring injury, Prescott will miss the rest of the 2024 season. He'll be fine for 2025, but his season this year is over.
He ended up playing in eight games, completing 64.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Clearly, those numbers are not what was expected from him after locking up a long-term contract extension.
Back in 2023, however, he completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
Should Tennessee go out and acquire Prescott, they might immediately be a contender in the AFC. He is capable of being that good of a quarterback.
All of that being said, there is no guarantee that Prescott will be available and this is all just an idea and a suggestion. It's a suggestion that makes sense, but only time will tell if the Titans even have a chance to pursue this move.
