Analyst Makes Strong Defense for Titans' Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans lost yet again on Sunday, but for the second straight week, it really was not because of quarterback Will Levis.
Well, not entirely, anyway.
Levis went 17-for-31 with 295 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the Titans' 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and while those numbers aren't terrific, he doesn't exactly have much help.
Jim Wyatt of the team's official website pointed that out after the game, saying that it's hard to blame Levis for Tennessee's defeat.
"Titans quarterback Will Levis has been a punching bag for a lot of fans since he arrived in Nashville, and he's given those that never liked him plenty of ammunition along the way," Wyatt wrote. "He's made too many mistakes, and his teams have lost too often. But Levis was hardly the problem on Sunday. I thought he showed guts against a tough Vikings defense, when he was running for his life on a lot of plays."
Wyatt went on to explain that the Titans' porous offensive line is making life incredibly difficult for Levis, who was sacked five times on the afternoon.
"Yes, he was guilty of holding the ball too long once again, but the guy's confidence in what's in front of him has to be shaky because he just can't get too comfortable in the pocket," added Wyatt.
While Levis hasn't been great no matter how you spin it, it's also true that Tennessee's supporting cast hasn't given him much of a chance.
The 25-year-old is now in his second season after being selected by the Titans in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He certainly hasn't shown enough for Tennessee to commit to him long term, which means the team may very well take a quarterback in April.
But who is to say that an incoming rookie wouldn't fall victim to the same issues as Levis?
