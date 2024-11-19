Titans Predicted to Land Explosive Playmaker
The Tennessee Titans have all sorts of roster holes to fill heading into the NFL offseason, and while quarterback may be their main issue, they may actually go in a different direction in the draft.
If the Titans do opt to stick with Will Levis under center, which is definitely debatable, could they try and beef up their weaponry for him?
Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus thinks so, predicting Tennessee to select Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the draft.
"Assuming Colorado's Travis Hunter comes off the board first overall, as he did here, there may not be a better player on the board to help the Titans build around Will Levis than McMillan," McGuiness wrote.
McMillan is currently in the middle of his junior campaign at Arizona and has already hauled in 69 receptions for 1,136 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 21-year-old arrived at Arizona in 2022 and immediately made an impact during his rookie season, catching 39 passes for 702 yards and eight scores. That was good for an incredible average of 18 yards per catch.
Then, last year, McMillan broke out, snaring 90 balls for 1,402 yards while reaching the end zone 10 times. It was that performance that placed McMillan firmly on NFL Draft radars everywhere.
The Titans tried to revamp their receiving corps in the offseason, signing Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to comprise what appeared to be a dynamic trio that included DeAndre Hopkins.
Instead, Ridley and Boyd have both proven to be major disappointments, and Tennessee ended up trading Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs.
As a result, the Titans could definitely stand to add more pieces to their arsenal, which should certainly make Levis' job — if he stays at quarterback — much easier.
