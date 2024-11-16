Titans OT Prepared for Second Chance
The Tennessee Titans are undergoing yet another change on the offensive line.
With right tackle Leroy Watson IV ruled out this week with a back injury, the Titans' revolving door at the position is reverting back to the beginning as the team looks to start Nicholas Petit-Frere against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.
Petit-Frere, 25, started the team's first four games at right tackle, but was benched following poor performances. But, with his backups struggling to play well and stay healthy, the Titans are giving Petit-Frere another shot.
"The week has been good," Petit-Frere said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We've been preparing a lot for Minnesota this week, so ready for the challenge that's coming up. I love getting a chance to help this team, and glad to get an opportunity to be back out there."
Petit-Frere has had an absolute whirlwind of a season so far, and it's only half over. After dealing with an injury back in training camp, the Titans offensive tackle started off slow but was able to win the starting job on the right side.
In Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, Petit-Frere was benched by the team after a missed assignment that led to quarterback Will Levis being sacked. Since then, Petit-Frere has effectively been in coach Brian Callahan's doghouse trying to earn his way back onto the field. The Titans have looked at a few different tackles other than him, but none have proven to be a better option than Petit-Frere.
The Titans will almost certainly address the right tackle spot in free agency or the NFL Draft, so Petit-Frere has to change the narrative in the second half of the season, or otherwise he may be replaced for good.
The Titans and Vikings are set to kick off at 12 p.m. CT tomorrow.
