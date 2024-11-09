Titans Labeled Suitors for Vikings QB
The Tennessee Titans are heading into a murky future at the quarterback position.
Will Levis is set to make his comeback to the field from injury this week, but he has done nothing this year to prove that he's the clear-cut long-term franchise quarterback in Tennessee. Due to his disappointing season so far, there are many who believe that the Titans could look to replace him.
One route to replacing Levis could be targeting a new quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Another option could be targeting a player in free agency or the trade market.
There is one quarterback set to hit free agency that would make a ton of sense for Tennessee.
Sam Darnold has completely jumpstarted his career with the Minnesota Vikings. However, the Vikings will have a tough decision to make this offseason.
Darnold is set to hit free agency. While his big season would normally lead to a new long-term contract, Minnesota used their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on J.J. McCarthy. The presence of McCarthy could make paying Darnold big money a very difficult thing to do for the Vikings.
If Minnesota ends up letting Darnold hit free agency, the Titans would have the opportunity to pick up a very good starter to take over under center.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has named Tennessee as one of the top suitors for Darnold in free agency.
"Tennessee would be a logical landing spot, as head coach Brian Callahan previously served under McVay protege Zac Taylor," Knox wrote.
So far this season, Darnold has completed 69.5 percent of his pass attempts for 1,900 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also chipped in with 120 yards on the ground.
At 27-years-old, and turning 28 just before next season, Darnold is still young enough to be a long-term option. For the Titans, he would be an instant upgrade that would help the offense take a big step in the right direction.
That being said, Tennessee should be careful to not overpay to get him. He's a quality quarterback, but they should not tie up a ton of their financial future.
If the price tag is right and Darnold is available, the Titans should have interest. He would be a very nice upgrade and would potentially help Tennessee get back on track.
