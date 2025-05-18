Titans Named Third-Worst Offense In NFL
The Tennessee Titans have gone through a tremendous makeover this offseason.
For starters, it was out with Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, as the latter went back to Pittsburgh and signed a two-year deal from the Steelers. Levis remains on the roster, but for how much longer? In comes Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who the Titans selected with the No. 1 overall pick and is the hopeful future of the franchise that drags Tennessee back to relevancy.
On top of that, the Titans brought in veterans Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson at wide receiver, and also drafted Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round to complete a deep receiving corps behind Calvin Ridley. Tennessee also signed a pair of veteran offensive linemen in left tackle Dan Moore and guard Kevin Zeitler. Despite these changes, the Titans aren't looked upon fondly by Bleacher Report NFL analyst Brent Sobleski, who ranked Tennessee's offense No. 30 in the NFL.
"The Tennessee Titans are slowly trending in the right direction, starting at the quarterback position," Sobleski writes. "Cam Ward's selection with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft finally gives the organization a focal point in which to build the roster. 'He has a presence about him,' wide receiver Chimere Dike told reporters when asked about Ward after Tennessee's first rookie minicamp. 'He's a really good leader. He does it the right way . . . He has that confidence for the work he puts in.
A rookie quarterback is going to suffer through some struggles, of course. They all do to varying degrees. Tennessee helped Ward by bringing in veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett, three rookie targets in Dike, Elic Ayomanor and Gunnar Helm and solidifying the offensive line by signing left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and flipping JC Latham to his more natural spot on the right side."
The Titans will have a lot to prove. With all the changes they've made, results and improvement should take place by default. And while it may not result in a playoff berth, the goals for this season are more modest than that. if they get clear progression out of Ward and win six games, that's a tremendous first step.
