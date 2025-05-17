Insider Reveals Titans' Key to Success With Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans want things to work out with Cam Ward, but in order to do that, they have to accomplish a few things on their to-do list.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport believes he has the key to success for the Titans if they want to be one of the best teams in the league with Ward leading the way.
"The best way to maximize Ward's potential is to cater the passing concepts to him so he's comfortable and confident immediately," Davenport wrote.
"Ward said the offense he ran last season at Miami has a lot of similarities to what Callahan runs in Tennessee, so that's a good start. But he needs stability around him to have long-term success. So Tennessee's front office must be patient with Callahan and Ward and let their chemistry grow."
The Titans made changes in two of three key areas this offseason. They swapped out general managers, firing Ran Carthon to replace him with Mike Borgonzi. They also are moving on from Will Levis in favor of Ward, hoping that will provide a spark.
The only variable from last year's head coach, quarterback and general manager trio that remains the same from 2024 is Brian Callahan, who took over for Mike Vrabel a little over a year ago.
Should the Titans have another poor season where they are picking high in the NFL Draft, Callahan could be on the hot seat. Some people were surprised he kept his job this year after the Titans regressed to a 3-14 record that gave them the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
If the Titans fire Callahan after the season, it will force Ward to learn another new system, and it would be his fourth in as many seasons.
Young quarterbacks need continuity, but the Titans don't have much more time to waste, so some signs of success will need to come quickly for Tennessee.
