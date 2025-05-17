Will Cam Ward Start Titans Opener vs. Broncos?
The Tennessee Titans are circling Sept. 7 on their calendars, because that's when they will play their first regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
That contest could potentially give Cam Ward his first opportunity to start if he wins the starting job over Will Levis.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon predicts Ward will be the starter over Levis for that Week 1 matchup vs. the Broncos.
"As the top pick of the draft, Ward is going to be given a lot of opportunities to establish himself as the No. 1 guy in Tennessee and will start early regardless. It’s just a matter of time, but Will Levis does remain on the roster and nothing has been confirmed yet," Gagnon wrote.
"Considering that the Titans aren’t in a huge rush, and that Ward could still use some polish coming out of Miami, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if the team were to hit the pause button this summer.
"The Titans start the season with a tough road matchup against a strong Denver Broncos defense. It wouldn’t be outlandish for them to start Levis there just to bring Ward along comfortably. Ward might be much better off kicking off his career at home against the Rams or Colts later in December.
"That said, I’d still bet the team caves and makes the move before Week 1."
No. 1 overall picks that are quarterbacks usually get the nod in Week 1, but it isn't a guarantee. Baker Mayfield didn't start for the Cleveland Browns until Week 4 of the 2018 season, while Jared Goff didn't make his debut until Week 11 in 2016.
However, the last five quarterbacks to go No. 1 all started in Week 1, so Ward would be continuing a trend if the same happened to him.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!