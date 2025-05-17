Titans Finalize Preseason Schedule
The Tennessee Titans have officially set the kickoff times for their three-game preseason slate in August, during which Cam Ward will step on an NFL field for the first time along with the rest of the team's rookie class.
Here are those times, per team reporter Jim Wyatt:
Preseason Week 1 - @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium
Preseason Week 2 - @ Atlanta Falcons, Aug. 15, 7 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Preseason Week 3 - vs. Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium
Here is the Titans' complete 2025 schedule for the regular season:
Week 1 - @ Denver Broncos, Sept. 7, 4:05 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High
Week 2 - vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sept. 14, 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium
Week 3 - vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sept. 21, 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium
Week 4 - @ Houston Texans, Sept. 28, 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium
Week 5 - @ Arizona Cardinals, Oct. 5, 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium
Week 6 - @ Las Vegas Raiders, Oct. 12, 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium
Week 7 - vs. New England Patriots, Oct. 19, 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium
Week 8 - @ Indianapolis Colts, Oct. 26, 4:25 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium
Week 9 - vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Nov. 2, 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium
Week 10 - BYE
Week 11 - vs. Houston Texans, Nov. 16, 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium
Week 12 - vs. Seattle Seahawks, Nov. 23, 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium
Week 13 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov. 30, 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium
Week 14 - @ Cleveland Browns, Dec. 7, 1 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Field
Week 15 - @ San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 14, 4:25 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium.
Week 16 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Dec. 21, 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium
Week 17 - vs. New Orleans Saints, Dec. 28, 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium
Week 18 - @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Jan. 3 OR Jan. 4 at EverBank Stadium
