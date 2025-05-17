All Titans

Titans Finalize Preseason Schedule

The Tennessee Titans have set their schedule for the 2025 preseason.

Zach Dimmitt

Cam Ward fields questions after being introduced as the Tennessee Titans first-round pick – and overall number one pick – in the NFL Draft at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, April 25, 2025.
Cam Ward fields questions after being introduced as the Tennessee Titans first-round pick – and overall number one pick – in the NFL Draft at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, April 25, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans have officially set the kickoff times for their three-game preseason slate in August, during which Cam Ward will step on an NFL field for the first time along with the rest of the team's rookie class.

Here are those times, per team reporter Jim Wyatt:

Preseason Week 1 - @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium

Preseason Week 2 - @ Atlanta Falcons, Aug. 15, 7 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Preseason Week 3 - vs. Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium

Here is the Titans' complete 2025 schedule for the regular season:

Week 1 - @ Denver Broncos, Sept. 7, 4:05 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High

Week 2 - vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sept. 14, 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium

Week 3 - vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sept. 21, 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium

Week 4 - @ Houston Texans, Sept. 28, 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium

Week 5 - @ Arizona Cardinals, Oct. 5, 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium

Week 6 - @ Las Vegas Raiders, Oct. 12, 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium

Week 7 - vs. New England Patriots, Oct. 19, 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium

Week 8 - @ Indianapolis Colts, Oct. 26, 4:25 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium

Week 9 - vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Nov. 2, 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium

Week 10 - BYE

Week 11 - vs. Houston Texans, Nov. 16, 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium

Week 12 - vs. Seattle Seahawks, Nov. 23, 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium

Week 13 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov. 30, 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium

Week 14 - @ Cleveland Browns, Dec. 7, 1 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Field

Week 15 - @ San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 14, 4:25 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium.

Week 16 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Dec. 21, 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium

Week 17 - vs. New Orleans Saints, Dec. 28, 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium

Week 18 - @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Jan. 3 OR Jan. 4 at EverBank Stadium

