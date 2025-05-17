Titans Given Lukewarm Offseason Grade
The Tennessee Titans have simultaneously had a very noteworthy offseason and received almost no national attention from it.
They drafted quarterback Cam Ward No. 1 overall, which has been completely overshadowed by Shedeur Sanders and the quarterback room with the Cleveland Browns.
Taking Ward isn't all the Titans have done, though. They added multiple veteran wide receivers, signing Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson. They also drafted Elic Ayomanor out of Stanford to give Ward a good collection of receivers around Calvin Ridley.
The Titans also upgraded their offensive line, signing left tackle Dan Moore and guard Kevin Zeitler. The Titans had a clear goal in mind to make their offense better around Ward to set him up for success.
However, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report gave Tennessee's draft a much better grade than their free agent signings, offering an A for the former and a C- for the latter.
"Look, the Tennessee Titans and new general manager Mike Borgonzi deserve credit for sticking with the No. 1 overall pick and using it on a potential franchise quarterback in Cam Ward," Knox writes. "While Ward may not be a blue-chip prospect in the mold of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, he was clearly the top QB prospect in the 2025 class."
Knox adds that Ward becoming a star would make up for any shortcomings from this offseason.
"If Ward reaches his NFL ceiling and becomes the franchise quarterback the Titans have long lacked, the rest of their 2025 offseason will largely be forgotten," Knox writes. "That will probably be a good thing, as the rest of the offseason has been forgettable. Tennessee needed help along the offensive line, and while Kevin Zeitler is a solid addition, it's probably a short-term one. Zeitler turned 35 in March."
The Titans may be a year away from taking the leap toward the playoffs, but the building blocks for the future have been laid.
