Titans Named Worst Offense In NFL
The Tennessee Titans are coming off one of the worst seasons in team history in 2024, going 3-14 and earning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They used that pick on Miami quarterback Cam Ward to be their hopeful franchise answer at the position to help drag them out of the abyss.
The Titans also added Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round, as well as adding veteran Tyler Lockett out wide to complement Calvin Ridley in a rebuilt wide receivers room. Despite that, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report still named the Titans as the worst offense in the NFL heading into the 2025 season.
"The Titans added pieces like receiver Chimere Dike and tight end Gunnar Helm on Day 3 of the draft, but they may need time to develop," Knox writes. "Defensively, Tennessee may be respectable in 2025 after ranking second in yards allowed but 30th in points allowed last season. Rookies Oluwafemi Oladejo and Kevin Winston Jr. can contribute early, but the Titans also parted with leading pass-rusher Harold Landry III."
Knox adds that, while the Washington Commanders immediately turned the ship around with Jayden Daniels, don't expect Tennessee to do the same in 2025.
"A year ago, the Commanders added an experienced coach in Dan Quinn and went on a free-agent spending spree before drafting Daniels. Tennessee still has second-year head coach Brian Callahan and took a much more conservative approach to the offseason. In short, Tennessee had the league's worst team a year ago and is probably looking at another long, disappointing season—closer to New England's 2024 campaign than Washington's. On a positive note, the Titans may be primed to surge in 2026 with their franchise quarterback, Ward, in tow."
While a Commanders-esc turnaround would be foolish to expect, being in the AFC South certainly benefits the Titans, who could pull off what the 2023 Texans did and win the division with a rookie quarterback.
