Titans Could Have Steal in UDFA WR
The Tennessee Titans opted to give Cam Ward some familiarity in undrafted free agency by signing wide receiver Xavier Restrepo.
To learn more about Restrepo, we spoke with Miami Hurricanes On SI contributor Mark Morales-Smith.
Were you surprised to see Restrepo go undrafted?
I was very surprised to see Restrepo go undrafted. I knew his 40-time would drive him from Day 2 to Day 3, but I didn't think it would knock him right out of the draft. He was too productive to go undrafted. I thought the Titans would grab him that Saturday.
What are his biggest strengths?
His biggest strength is his ability to move the chains and make the dirty catches. His route running, toughness and reliable hands make him the perfect slot option on 3rd down.
What are his biggest weaknesses?
His biggest weakness is his lack of size and elite athleticism. He just physically isn't an ideal NFL star.
Who is his pro player comparison and why?
I'd compare him to Jarvis Landry. Landry was a slot receiver with great NFL film and production who fell in the draft because of a poor offseason workout that was also caused by trying to perform through a minor injury. His 40-time also hurt his stock and he went on to be a great possession receiver in the NFL.
How do you think he will project in the NFL?
Because he fell out of the draft the toughest task for Restrepo will be earning that opportunity to be a major contributor. If he does get a chance to start in the slot with Cam Ward, I see him being a significant contributor as a possession receiver. No one should be surprised if in a year or two he's out there catching close to 100 passes. Even if he doesn't put up prolific yards or TD numbers.
