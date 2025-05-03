Titans WR Named Among Best Value Draft Picks
The Tennessee Titans wanted to get Cam Ward some weapons after picking him with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
They managed to do that by selecting Florida wideout Chimere Dike at the top of the fourth round and Texas tight end Gunnar Helm 17 picks later at No. 120 overall. However, they saw a chance to capitalize even further by taking Stanford wideout Elic Ayomanor with the No. 136 overall pick in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski named Ayomanor as the team's best value pick in the draft.
"Put on the the 2023 tape of the Stanford Cardinal versus the Colorado Buffalos, and wide receiver Elic Ayomanor looks like a surefire first-round pick terrorizing the future Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback/WR Travis Hunter," Sobleski wrote.
"On that day, Ayomanor caught 13 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns. To understand how inconsistent Stanford's offense was over the last two seasons, 16 percent of the wide receiver's production came during that game.
"With Cam Ward now throwing to Ayomanor in Tennessee for the Titans, the situation is looking up for the rookie wide receiver.
"Ayomanor wasn't even the first wide receiver that Tennessee drafted this year. Florida's Chimere Dike was. Yet Ayomanor, who fell to the fourth round, has the size (6'3", 206 lbs) and body control to do the things the team always wanted from Treylon Burks but never got."
Ayomanor was viewed by many as a Day 2 talent, but managed to fall all the way towards the end of the fourth round. The Titans had the No. 141 overall pick in the fifth round, but didn't want to risk Ayomanor not being there, so they moved up five spots to take him hoping he becomes a favorite target for Ward.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!