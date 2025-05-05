Titans Moves Might Not Be Enough
The Tennessee Titans have done a lot to try and ensure that they won't be the NFL's worst team for a second year in a row, but of course, there isn't any guarantees.
The team has made some small changes in the offensive line and wide receiver rooms and a major shift with Cam Ward in place to become the quarterback of the future after being chosen with the No. 1 overall pick.
However, CBS Sports writer Jordan Dajani doesn't believe that the Titans are in a position to win still.
"No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward probably walks into a better situation than Will Levis had. The offensive line is expected to be better with the additions of Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler, then Tennessee drafted three weapons with back-to-back-to-back picks: Chimere Dike, Gunnar Helm and Elic Ayomanor," Dajani wrote.
"Also keep in mind Tennessee is bringing in Miami's all-time leading receiver Xavier Restrepo as an undrafted free agent to reunite with Ward, plus Tyler Lockett is now in the fold too. I still have concerns about the pass-rushing group and the L'Jarius Sneed off-field issue, but Mike Borgonzi has been busy laying the foundation for what he wants this team to look like."
The Titans rebuild won't take one offseason. It will likely take years for the team to get to a point where they are considered a contender in the AFC once again, especially with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills all fielding top five quarterbacks in the league in their primes.
As long as the Titans are making some form of forward progress, they should consider it a success. There is no rush to get things right, so they just need to take things one day at a time, organically rebuild and run their own race.
