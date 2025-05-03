Titans' Early 2026 Draft Prediction Will Make Cam Ward Happy
The Tennessee Titans made a big step for their future plans and success this offseason with the selection of Miami's Cam Ward with the number-one overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, effectively landing them who they hope becomes their franchise quarterback.
However, while this year's draft has just wrapped up, it's never too early to look at the upcoming batch of prospects to take a quick glance at how teams, including the Titans, could end up approaching the first round come next offseason.
Of course, it's nearly impossible to get projections for next year's draft right this far out from the event taking place next April in Pittsburgh, but FOX Sports analyst Danny Parkins tried his hand at the potential top ten picks in next year's class.
For the Titans, Parkins predicted Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, one of next year's best offensive line prospects, to be their pick at sixth overall.
"How do you help Cam Ward? You draft a mountain of a man, the 6-foot-7, 370-pound Kadyn Proctor," Parkins wrote. "You can either give the guy a pass-catcher or a pass protector. I think in this spot, in this draft, the Titans go to Alabama and take Kadyn Proctor."
The Titans have done a decent job of putting together a solid offensive line for the coming season over recent months, adding names like Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler in free agency, while also having young players like Peter Skoronski and JC Latham continuing to develop in their system.
Yet, someone like Proctor could factor into the offensive line as perhaps a final touch to give this group an extremely high ceiling for the future. At sixth-overall, he'd be the third offensive lineman the Titans would have selected in the first round across the past four years, marking a clear commitment to strengthen the trenches.
An option like Proctor, who presents massive size and incredible upside to be a long-term tackle in the NFL, is far from a poor investment for a team that just picked up a young, developmental quarterback, but time will tell if the draft dominoes eventually fall in place for the pairing to come to fruition.
