Titans Near Rock Bottom in Power Rankings
While it's hard to believe, there's a team in the NFL that is worse than the Tennessee Titans. Interim HC Mike McCoy certainly wished things would've gone differently against the New England Patriots, especially how the team looked coming out of the gates.
In the end, turnovers, injuries, and miscues cost Tennessee a shot at a statement win over ex-HC Mike Vrabel. Instead, the Patriots cruised to 5-2 while Tennessee fell to 1-6. Knowing their record, it's no surprise to see them so low in ESPN's Power Rankings.
Titans Rank No. 31 In ESPN Power Rankings
Until the New York Jets get relegated, it seems like the Titans will always be slightly ahead of them. Their 31-13 loss to New England certainly stung, and it doesn't make it any easier knowing they have to play the 6-1 Indianapolis Colts this week.
Looking at the power rankings, ESPN has the Colts at No. 2, only behind the Detroit Lions. Their rankings are always up for debate, but it proved to be too much to put a one loss team ahead of a two loss team, apparently.
Regardless, the Titans are the lowest ranked one-win team. Baltimore, who had a Bye in Week 7, fell from No. 24 to No. 26. With the way they've looked in recent weeks, No. 24 was far too high anyways.
Elsewhere, the one-win New Orleans Saints kept their place at No. 28. New Orleans is coming off a 26-14 defeat to the Chicago Bears as the NFC North once again proves to be the toughest division in football.
Quite honestly, each of the bottom three teams could be interchangeable. The Miami Dolphins might be one of the worst one-win teams in recent memory, but one could argue the same for Tennessee. Either way, both of them are ahead of the 0-7 Jets.
Chimere Dike Named "Unsung Nonstarter/Role Player"
Rookie quarterback Cam Ward's lone passing touchdown against the Patriots happened to be the first of Dike's career. The return specialist came out of his shell as McCoy found a use for him in certain plays. Now that Tyler Lockett is no longer on the team, Dike is set to see even more snaps.
"Dike has become a playmaker for the Titans both on special teams and more recently on offense," ESPN's Turron Davenport wrote. "Dike's role could increase as a budding relationship with Ward begins to influence more opportunities from quarterbacks coach/offensive playcaller Bo Hardegree."
If there was one bright spot against the Patriots, it was Dike. Titans fans know they need to remain patient with Ward, but that's much easier said than done as they've won just one of their last 13 games.
