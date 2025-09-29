Titans' New Play-Caller Makes No Difference in Brutal Loss
After starting 0-3 on the new year, Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan decided to make a change at play caller this past week. In elevating quarterback coach Bo Hardegree to the spot, the Titans were hoping for a fresh, experienced perspective that would provide a much needed facelift to a broken unit.
Instead, they were shut out for the first time in nearly six years. On the road against the Houston Texans, with Hardegree at the helm, the Titans lost in grueling fashion, 26-0. Embarrassing is an equally furious understatement.
What this loss seemingly proved, amongst much about the team’s current turmoil, is that the problem goes much deeper than the guy holding the clipboard. Now 3-18 as the Titans’ head coach, Brian Callahan can’t seem to win on an even semi-consistent basis, even given the roster’s steady improvement.
Take the addition of first overall pick Cam Ward, for example. Ward, despite his depleted performance under a new system against the Texans, has more than impressed through four games thus far this season. His interception in week 4 only brought his year-long total to two, representing a still-impressive streak of decision making that has mostly translated to respectable offensive production from a Tennessee unit that had, before this week, kept games within somewhat respectable reach.
Upon a closer look, the Titans' offensive statistics reflect that of a dominant first half, for many teams. Tennessee tallied only 175 yards total in the defeat - 93 through the air, 82 on the ground and only 3.8 per play on average. In comparison, a previously winless Houston team put up 353 total; 224 passing, 129 rushing and 5.4 per play. Quarterback C.J. Stroud had a feast, throwing 22-28 for 233 yards and two touchdowns, to no interceptions.
Ward, perhaps echoing the frustration of the Titans fanbase, had multiple choice words for himself and the team in the postgame, saying, "We have to lock in," amongst much else.
While Hardegree will, for the time being, continue calling plays, the Titans could not have drawn up a worse show of faith and progress than what was delivered against the Texans if they tried. Now 0-4 (0-2 in their division) with two more road games on deck, things won't get any easier.
Brian Callahan and his entire regime will have to answer for the team's league-worst failure. Rookies struggling to find their footing early is one thing, but pitching a shutout to close your first month in winless fashion? Those aren't growing pains; those are fatal flaws.
