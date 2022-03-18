Ben Jones Thought he 'Might Have to Leave'

Before he re-signed for another two seasons, the veteran center received serious interest from other teams during the NFL Free agent negotiation period.

NASHVILLE – Ben Jones wasn’t on the market for long when the NFL’s free-agent negotiation period began last Monday.

But it was long enough to attract attention from other teams, enough so that Jones thought his days with the Tennessee Titans might well be finished.

“There was a point where we were looking to move on,” Jones said Friday. “But they got it done. And I’m happy we got it done. But it was a point where I had to have that talk with my wife. It’s like, `Hey, we might have to leave.’ Those are not easy talks and anything like that. But you have to have those talks.”

Fortunately for Jones, the Titans stepped up. The sides agreed to terms with Jones on a two-year, $14 million deal that quickly put an end to the pursuit of his other suitors.

“We had some interest,” Jones said. “But the whole thing (was), I wanted to be here, I wanted to finish, and I’m happy we got it done.”

In bringing back Jones, the Titans return the man who’s been the mainstay in the middle of their offensive line for the past six seasons. Jones has started 96 of a possible 97 regular-season games during that stretch. He’s been fortunate not to suffer any disastrous injuries during that stretch. But he’s hardly been injury-free. It’s just that the 32-year-old often has found ways to limp and hobble through pain, somehow managing to stay productive and stay in the lineup.

“I love playing the game,” Jones said. “It’s not just about playing the game or anything like that. I love winning. I want to be out there with my teammates. If I’m not out there, I feel like I’m letting them down. So, if I can play -- if I can go out there and get up -- I’m going to play.”

That toughness, Jones said, began when he was a youngster, whether it came from working on the farm or competing on the ballfield – under the watchful eye of his mother. Jones’ father, Steve, died in a helicopter crash when Jones as 10 years old.

“She was coaching our little league baseball, football, all of those sports,” Jones said. “She raised us the right way and that’s the way I want to raise my kids.”

Pretty tough lady?

“She is,” Jones said.

The new deal means Jones returns for his 11th season in the NFL, his seventh with the Titans.

But he is still producing at a high level in most categories – especially the run game -- per Pro Football Focus. Jones’ 79.9 run-block grade last season was the highest of his 10-year career. His overall offensive grades for the last three seasons – 76.4 in 2021, 78.6 in 2020 and 79.3 in 2019 – have been the three highest of his career.

The PFF grades weren’t as good in the pass-blocking department. Per the website, he allowed 26 quarterback pressures in 2021 – four more than his previous two seasons combined – and his 66.3 pass-blocking grade was his lowest since 2013.

Jones will have to adjust to different teammates on the offensive line in 2022.

The Titans released left guard Rodger Saffold, who has signed with Buffalo. In addition, the Titans did not tender a qualifying offer to starting right tackle David Quessenberry, meaning he’s a free agent.

“That’s what OTA and camp is all about,” Jones said. “Playing beside somebody, getting comfortable with the next guy. (The Titans) do a great job of rotating in (on the offensive line) because in the NFL, it’s 100 percent injury ratio, so you’re going to play by different guys during the season. You’ve got to be comfortable with whoever they put beside you.”

Jones in the middle, however, remains the constant.