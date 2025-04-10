Titans NFL Draft Target Arrested
A potential receiving target for the Tennessee Titans is facing some serious legal issues as the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay gets closer.
According to reports from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond turned himself in to Frisco (Texas) police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area due to an outstanding warrant against him for sexual assault.
Bond, who was released after posting bond, said in a statement shortly after the news broke that he will work to prove the claims as false.
“Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false," Bond said in a statement. "I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence.”
Bond has an upcoming visit with the Titans on April 16. Tennessee also held a formal meeting with him at the NFL Scouting Combine.
He played his first two seasons at Alabama under head coach Nick Saban before transferring to Texas. As a Longhorn, Bond didn't quite have the season many would have hoped due to a lingering ankle injury but still showed off his NFL speed and potential. However, his draft stock is likely to take a hit after this latest development.
Bond ended the 2024 season with 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns along with four carries for 98 yards and a touchdown.
