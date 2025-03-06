Titans Met With Viral WR at NFL Combine
The Tennessee Titans could potentially select a new franchise quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, a move that would likely result in the team selecting a rookie wide receiver as well.
The Titans reportedly met with one notable name at wideout during the NFL Scouting Combine, as NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that Tennessee had a formal meeting with Texas Longhorns receiver Isaiah Bond. He reportedly made a "strong impression" on multiple teams.
"Bond made strong impression, per multiple NFL teams," Wilson tweeted. "Displayed outstanding hands and route-running skills, tracking the football well along with an ability to navigate the sideline."
Bond made headlines after guaranteeing during Combine media days that he would break the 40-yard dash record of 4.21 set last year by Kansas City Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy, another former Texas wideout. Worthy and Bond didn't play together at Texas, missing each other by a year.
Bond ended up falling well short of the record, finishing with a 4.40. Instead, it was fellow Texas receiver Matthew Golden that led all wideouts with a 4.30 finish.
The Titans will be led by Calvin Ridley at receiver next season but the rest of the receiving corps remains uncertain. Tennessee still needs to decide if it wants to re-sign receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Tyler Boyd. Best known for his unforgettable 4th-and-31 touchdown catch in the Iron Bowl for Alabama in 2023, Bond has shown he has a clutch gene, tremendous confidence and elite speed. A Titans offense that had little to write home about last season could certainly use some of these traits.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who has seen NFL-level speed up close and personal, raved about Bond's wheels during the season.
"He's fast. He's definitely fast," Sarkisian said of Bond. "Everybody's got their own redeeming quality. And probably at the top of his list from a redeeming quality is he has elite speed. ... For us, he's made some big-time catches, some big-time plays. He's starting to become one of those guys. He catches a curl route, you hold your breath because he might spin out and go."
The 2025 NFL Draft will officially begin on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
