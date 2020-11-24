A Look at Options to Replace Jayon Brown

The Tennessee Titans defense has not been 100 percent healthy all season long. As the unit embarks on Week 12, injury concerns have become even greater.

In wake of a 30-24 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens, the Titans learned that starting inside linebacker Jayon Brown sustained a season-ending injury. Brown dislocated and fractured his elbow after Ravens offensive lineman Ben Powers clipped him on a play late in the second quarter.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson has missed the entire season thus far with a knee injury. Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney and safety Kenny Vaccaro did not play at Baltimore. Clowney was placed on injured reserve Saturday, which means he will miss at least three games. Vaccaro’s return is unknown as he works his way through concussion protocol.

Brown, who will be a free agent after this season, has been a key contributor to the defense over the last four seasons, last season and this one in particular. He played and started in 16 total contests last season (14 regular season games, two postseason games). He registered 117 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception and three quarterback hits. The UCLA product entered Sunday’s game against the Ravens as one of the team’s leading tacklers with 73 on the season. He made three tackles to bring his season total to 76 before leaving the game on Sunday.

“Jayon has been in there since I got here,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “He's improved. I think that he's made a lot of huge plays for us and unfortunate that he got injured (Sunday). I know he'll support this team and his teammates however he can.

“But what we'll have to get some guys going and get guys in there and we'll have to play with another inside linebacker.”

AllTitans breaks down Brown’s potential replacements:

IN-HOUSE OPTIONS

The Titans may not need to make any roster moves at all to replace Brown. Will Compton and David Long both have experience at the position.

Compton replaced Brown against the Ravens and recorded six tackles (three solo tackles, three assists). Undrafted out of Nebraska in 2013, Compton spent his first five NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins. He signed with the Titans in 2018 and before returning to the team this season, he played in nine games with the Oakland Raiders in 2019. The 31-year-old has played in 89 career games in total, starting 39 of them. He has 345 career tackles, six tackles for a loss and one sack.

“We had a lot of guys that stepped in (Sunday) that hadn't started and hadn’t played a bunch and those guys are excited for the opportunity,” Vrabel said. “They took advantage of them and they were ready to go. (Compton) didn't have a whole lot of reps with the game plan but was able to go in and execute it, made a lot of tackles, active, made tackles right at the line of scrimmage. I was happy for him and proud of him for being ready to go, taking advantage of the opportunity.”

David Long, a seventh-round 2019 draft pick, was a revelation late last season when Brown battled injuries. Last season, he played in 17 games, including 14 regular season contests and three in the postseason. He collected 28 tackles and four tackles for a loss in those appearances.

His role has been reduced through the early part of this season (11 tackles in eight games), and last week he landed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Vrabel said the team will try to get him back into the lineup this week.

FREE AGENTS POSSIBILITIES

At this point of the season, it can be challenging to add free agents for a number of reasons. This season, with COVID-19 restrictions, it’s even harder.

“You bring somebody in that’s not going to be available for the game,” Vrabel said. “They have to go through the protocol. We try to stock the roster with guys and make sure the guys on the practice squad are ready to go.”

While the options are slim, the Titans could turn to a familiar face in season veteran linebacker Wesley Woodyard, who spent the previous six seasons of his 12-year career with the Titans.

Before Brown became a full-time starter in 2019, he sat behind Woodyard and Avery Williamson.

The 34-year-old Woodyard played in 93 games for the Titans and started 70 of them. He recorded 517 tackles, 36 tackles for a loss, 20 sacks, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions. Woodyard currently serves as the vice president of the NFL Players’ Association.

A familiar face would presumably be preferred this late in this season, but there are other veteran options such as Alec Ogletree and Vontaze Burfict.

An eight-year veteran, Ogletree spent his first five NFL seasons with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2013-2017). He spent two seasons with the New York Giants (2018-2019), and he appeared in two games for the New York Jets this season before being released in early October. He has played in 95 career games, starting 94 of them. He has made 679 career tackles, 44 tackles for a loss and 7 1/2 sacks. He hauled in a career-high five interceptions with the Giants in 2018.

Another eight-year veteran, Burfict spent his first seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and last season with the Raiders and racked up a significant number of disciplinary issues. The 30-year-old has made 77 career starts in 79 games. The 2013 Pro Bowler tallied 622 career tackles, 35 tackles for a loss and 6 1/2 sacks.