Titans Stay Stagnant in Power Rankings After Loss
Unsurprisingly, the Tennessee Titans once against find themselves in the cellar of the On SI Power Rankings, in what has essentially become a weekly humiliation ritual. Now 1-6 (0-2 in the AFC South) on the year, much of what were previously positive expectations for the have now been watered down to the resting point they ended at last season; specifically, can we survive another week without taking part in a dominant loss?
Growing Pains
While the 2024-25 team's 3-14 finish still feels like this team's floor, their continued "growing pains" with rookies playing major roles across the board doesn't make losing on a regular basis any easier.
Even so, the Titans remain ahead of two teams on the list, in the New York Jets (0-7) and the Miami Dolphins (1-6 and, effectively, without a quarterback), providing at least a baseline level of hope and optimism for the franchise moving into the second half of this season.
Next to their #30 placement, the rankings read, "The Titans have proved that a promising future exists in their young talent. That’s hard to see through their 1-6 record and flagrant coaching disaster, but all the same, the connection that first overall pick Cam Ward has exhibited with his rookie receivers alone is enough to hold onto hope that the franchise may recover … eventually."
If anything of worth can be taken from the Titans woeful run up to this point, it is the promise those aforementioned rookies provide, given their continued development and the franchise's ability to build around them.
A New Core
The most obvious example to this point is rookie quarterback and first overall pick Cam Ward. Many may, to a rightful extent, point out Ward's turnover issues as he works his way through a rocky inaugural year, but a brief look at what the Titans have put in front of him gives a better look into the signal caller's situation.
In the last two games alone, Tennessee's offensive line has allowed 11 sacks. Given more protection on a game-in-game-out basis and more time to make decisions and develop, Ward has exhibited all the tools to promote confidence in his future as the face of the Titans offense.
Further, even for rookies in good scenarios, it takes time to fully settle into the NFL groove and improve in the toughest football league in the world. It's okay to be frustrated with where Tennessee is right now, but in moving on from Callahan and continuing to push Ward to improve, the Titans time - given a good hire and hopeful luck on the injury report - will come.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!