Titans Rookie Explains Key to Victory vs. Broncos
The Tennessee Titans are going into their game against the Denver Broncos as a big underdog, but they have a generic plan to win that should help them in the Mile High City.
Titans rookie linebacker Femi Oladejo spoke about the importance of generating turnovers as a defense against quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos.
"That's how you win football games. It's extremely important. Coach talked about in the beginning of the week," Oladejo said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Teams that win the turnover margin are most likely to win. So we understand how important that is, and we wanted everything on power to make it happen."
It won't be easy to get Nix and the Broncos offense to cough up the ball considering they made the playoffs last season. Nix is a quarterback that can throw the ball and run it on the ground, so it is important for the team to figure out how to contain him.
Oladejo is going into the season as a second-round pick out of UCLA, so he will make his NFL debut in Sunday's matchup. Throughout the season, Oladejo has relied on veterans like Arden Key, Dre'Mont Jones, Jihad Ward and Jeffery Simmons to give him some pointers that could help make him a better defender.
Oladejo is a work in progress and A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze thinks he isn't supposed to be ready right away.
"I’ve maintained very cautious, patient expectations for 2nd Round rookie Femi Oladejo this year. And I’ve been preaching that others should do the same, so as to not be disappointed by the prospect I view as a great 2-3 year investment. He’s had very little time-on-task at EDGE, transitioning to his natural position just 10 games before finishing his college career. And at times early in this process, he’s looked like he doesn’t have a ton of confidence or diversity in his move set. Every good EDGE has to attack with a plan," Freeze wrote.
Oladejo and the Titans are set to play the Broncos on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT.
