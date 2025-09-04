Titans Could Get Relief From Broncos Injury
The Tennessee Titans are inching closer to their game against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, but one key player might not make an appearance.
Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw is dealing with a quad injury and he has sat out of practice in each of the last two games. This puts his status up in the air for Sunday's game in Denver.
Greenlaw, 28, signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Broncos this offseason as part of the plan to replace Cody Barton, who signed with the Titans this spring. However, Greenlaw is still dealing with a quad injury that the Broncos are remaining cautious about.
Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles late in the 2023 season with the San Francisco 49ers, limiting him to just two appearances last year. Greenlaw is someone who could make a huge impact on defense, so the Titans offense could have an easier time without him.
Joining Greenlaw on the sidelines for the Broncos during practice is tight end Nate Adkins, who has been out for the past two days with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, the Broncos could be without defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (calf) and outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman (hamstring).
On top of that, the Broncos had linebacker Nik Bonitto (foot), wide receiver Marvin Mims (thigh) and linebacker Alex Singleton (thumb) labeled as full participants on the injury report.
As for the Titans, there were only three entries on their respective injury report. Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. was a full participant after sitting out of Tuesday's session with an ankle injury.
Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) and rookie defensive back Kevin Winston Jr. (hamstring) are both returning from their respective injuries.
The good news on the injury front for the Titans gives them a strong start to their season, but it remains to be seen if it will translate to success on the field.
Greenlaw's absence could force the Titans to adopt a new game plan, but that blueprint should be easier for them to execute than if he was out there fully healthy.
