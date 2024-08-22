Titans Opponent Trades Starting WR
The Tennessee Titans are softly scouting their opponents for the upcoming season, and one of the teams they will play has made a bold move just days before the beginning of roster cuts.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders are trading starting wide receiver Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition, Washington will get a third-round pick and two seventh-rounders. Philadelphia will also receive a fifth-round pick.
It's somewhat of a surprise for the Commanders to trade Dotson considering the team selected him with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Washington has a new general manager in Adam Peters and coaching staff led by Dan Quinn that were not as high on Dotson as the previous regime.
Now, the Commanders are looking a little different. However, they must feel confident in the players apart from Dotson in the wide receiver room, otherwise a trade like this likely wouldn't have materialized.
The Commanders are led by Terry McLaurin as the top wideout, but they also have veteran Olamide Zacchaeus and rookie third-round pick Luke McCaffrey out of Rice. Those two, along with fourth-year pro Dyami Brown are expected to be the leading pass-catchers for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was just named the starter earlier this week.
A lot can change between now and Week 13 when the Commanders and Titans face off in Washington, but we now know that the matchup between the two teams will not feature Dotson.
As the Commanders make their moves with the roster, the Titans are focused on their final preseason game on Sunday when they visit the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Kickoff for the game is set for 1 p.m. CT on NFL Network.
