Titans' Potential No. 1 Pick Draws Concerning Comparison
The Tennessee Titans were blessed by the football gods with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many believe that they will look to fix their quarterback problem with that pick.
Right now, there are two expected options that the Titans will choose from. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the only two players receiving the vast majority of the projections fro the team with the top pick.
Ward has gained a slight edge over Sanders in the minds of many. A lot can change, but Ward is trending very well to be the No. 1 pick at this point in time.
That being said, a concerning comparison has been made for Ward that could make Tennessee think twice.
Bleacher Report has dropped a comparison for Ward to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. That clearly is not the best comparison that a potential No. 1 pick could be given.
Obviously, Smith has ended up having a solid NFL career. However, he has been far from a star and if Ward developed like Smith did, it would be another potential setback for the Titans and definitely not worth the No. 1 overall pick.
While it's a bit of a concerning comparison, Ward put up huge production on the field for the Miami Hurricanes in 2024. He has earned the hype that he has been receiving as an option for Tennessee.
During the 2024 season with Miami, Ward ended up completing 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptoins. He also picked up 204 yards and four more touchdowns on the ground.
Throughout his entire college career, his numbers look even more impressive.
He has finished with 18,187 passing yards, 158 touchdowns, and just 37 interceptions. He also completed 67.2 percent of his passes. In addition to his passing numbers, he had 469 yards and 20 touchdowns with his legs.
That kind of production speaks volumes. Ward was a dynamic quarterback in college and if those skills transfer to the NFL, he would be exactly the quarterback fix that the Titans desperately need.
Hopefully, Tennessee gets this decision right. They have been in quarterback purgatory over the last few years and have to find a franchise quarterback that can lead them back to contention.
