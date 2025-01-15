Titans Urged to Make Insane Draft Trade With Cowboys
The Tennessee Titans have a bevy of directions to turn with their first-overall pick in this offseason's draft.
After ending their 2024 campaign with a lowly 3-14 record, this team has some work to do to build back up to a highly competitive roster and will have a major choice on their hands once landing on the clock in late April.
Yet, while the expectation would be for the Titans to stick and pick with their top selection, some have already thrown out the wild idea of Tennessee dealing away their number one spot in a blockbuster trade-- potentially to land a veteran quarterback rather than adding a rookie under center.
The latest trade proposal for the Titans' top spot in the draft comes from FanDuel Sportsbook, where Tennessee would make a deal with the Dallas Cowboys to add Dak Prescott in return for pick one, along with a fourth and third-rounder to sweeten the pot.
It's a blockbuster deal that is certainly eye-catching. In the event Deion Sanders were to take a stab at being the head coach of the Cowboys, the idea of his son finding his way to Dallas would likely follow. Landing the top pick in this year's draft via trade would be a surefire way to make it happen.
However, questions immediately start to arise on whether the move would be in the Titans' best interest, or even if a quarterback like Prescott would be worth this type of package.
Prescott will be coming off a season-ending hamstring injury next year, and wasn't off to the hottest start for his 2024 campaign when he was healthy.
During his eight starts in 2024, the Cowboys quarterback finished the season with a 3-5 record as a starter, posting 1,978 yards on a 64.7% completion rate, paired with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Prescott ended with his lowest completion percentage since his second season in the NFL.
Now, Prescott will be entering his age-32 campaign as the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL and will be coming off his second season ended due to injury.
Would Tennessee be best served to bring his services in over a fresh rookie like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders? It's a hard sell-- especially when forking over additional assets.
Instead, Tennesee is likely to stick and pick at their top spot to land a new franchise quarterback on a rookie contract for the next half-decade.
This year's draft class of signal callers has its fair share of questions. But, when choosing between a trade for Prescott or taking a flier on the top quarterback prospect in the class, the latter seems to be the more appealing option.
