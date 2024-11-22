Titans Should Sign Daniel Jones
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL are reacting to the news of the New York Giants cutting Daniel Jones, who was benched earlier this week in favor of Tommy DeVito.
Jones was in the second season of a four-year, $160 million deal, but the Giants are struggling with a 2-8 record, and the former No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft wasn't contributing much to the Giants' success.
With Jones cut by the Giants, he will go through waivers, but chances are that he will clear them and become a free agent because he has a massive amount of money left on his current contract.
That means Jones will be a free agent who could sign with any team, including the Titans.
The Titans, like the Giants, have had their fair share of quarterback issues. Will Levis hasn't lived up to the hype of being a franchise quarterback, and Mason Rudolph, while a capable backup, is not considered to be the future of the franchise.
That isn't to say Jones would have his fair share of struggles like he experienced with the Giants, but the Titans should take a flier on the former New York quarterback.
Jones, 27, is just two seasons removed from winning the Giants a playoff game, which is far closer than anything Levis has been able to accomplish. Bringing Jones in doesn't mean you have to start him, but it gives the Titans reason to put pressure on Levis to perform.
And if Levis doesn't work out after his sample size grows, Jones could get a second chance to prove that he can be a starting quarterback.
The biggest reason for the Titans to sign Jones is the fact that they have nothing to lose. They can play him, have him backup Levis or make him a third-string quarterback. The Titans can give him a minimum contract and an opportunity to see what happens.
If nothing comes out of it, there's no loss. But if they gain something out of it, it's an added bonus that the Titans didn't have before.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!