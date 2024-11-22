Titans Place Star CB on IR
One member of the Tennessee Titans is seeing his season cut short.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are placing cornerback L'Jarius Sneed on injured reserve with a quad injury, effectively ending his season.
Sneed, 27, was traded to the Titans back in March and subsequently signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract. However, his first year in Nashville has been defined by this quad injury that has held him out since Week 6.
The Titans were hopeful that Sneed would just need a week or two to heal, but it's now been over a month with no real progress taking place. So, the Titans are accepting their losses and moving Sneed to injured reserve, giving him a chance to fully heal for the rest of the season in order to be back for offseason practices.
With Sneed out, it doesn't change much for the Titans since they have effectively been operating without him for half of the season. Look for Roger McCreary and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. to take a larger role for the time being as the Titans look to close out the season.
The Titans play the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium for their Week 12 matchup.
