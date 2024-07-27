Titans Pressed to Trade Former First-Round Pick
Tennessee Titans former first-round wide receiver Treylon Burks was named in a suggested trade by Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine.
Burks could be considered one of the more controversial players on the roster as many fans and NFL analysts urge for his release, since the team has seemingly been unable to find a trade partner for him, but others believe he still has potential.
"Titans general manager Ran Carthon has praised Burks for his work this offseason, noting that the 24-year-old has 'bought in and grown up," wrote Ballentine.
Ballentine's mock trade sends Burks and a Titans sixth round pick in 2025 for a fifth round pick in the same year, courtesy of the Washington Commanders.
Burks' value appears to be next to nothing anything is still better than being cut. In his two seasons he recorded 49 receptions for 665 yards and a touchdown, and 47 rushing yards.
"The Commanders are a team that should be willing to give Burks a shot. They don't have much after Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson," Ballentine mentioned. "The Cardinals brought in Burks for a pre-draft visit when Kliff Kingsbury was head coach. He now works as the Commanders offensive coordinator."
Burks is likely just trying to focus on training camp as that started this week. As we previously mentioned, Burks is in a battle to earn the WR4 role for the Titans, battling with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Phillips, and Jha'Quan Jackson.
Westbrook-Ikhine was mentioned by Ballentine as a supporting factor of the Burks trade. He has been a little more consistent but still nothing too special recording 91 receptions, 1,243 yards and 10 touchdowns over the last three seasons.
There's no doubt that the Titans receiving room is both crowded and also one of the better ones in the league with veterans like Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins, and Tyler Boyd, so trading Burks wouldn't necessarily hurt the team too much.
