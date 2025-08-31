Three Threats to Titans' Cam Ward for Rookie of the Year
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is going into his rookie season with a good chance to be the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The No. 1 overall pick out of Miami will be the only rookie quarterback starting in Week 1, but he still faces some competition for the award. Here are three players that could challenge him towards becoming the league's best rookie:
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Jeanty was the top running back taken in a loaded class for his position at No. 6 overall. From the first snap, Jeanty will be a featured part of the Raiders offense.
While Jeanty struggled in the preseason, there is still a ton of hope for the Boise State product.
Jeanty has the opportunity, reps and firepower to win the award away from Ward, so he projects to be a big threat for the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
There were two running backs taken in the first round of the NFL Draft this year. Jeanty was the first, followed by Hampton, who went No. 22 overall to the Chargers.
Hampton was expected to split carries with Najee Harris, who signed with the team over the offseason. However, an eye injury for Harris will likely force the Chargers to rely more on Hampton.
Should he get the green light early, Hampton could run away with the honors of the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
Hunter is an interesting candidate because he is set to play both offense and defense this season. However, he is already listed as a starter for the Jags as a receiver on the offensive side of the ball.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is coming into the league with a ton of hype, which could continue if he gets off to a strong start for the Jaguars offense.
If Hunter makes an impact strong enough to help the Jags win the AFC South, it will be hard not to give him the award over Ward, even though he is a quarterback instead of a wide receiver.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!