Should Titans Trade For Tyreek Hill?
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL are speculating as to what Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be doing next season.
Hill has been the subject of trade rumors after the season ended after posting cryptic social media posts about his future.
Teams in need of a wide receiver could inquire about a trade with the Dolphins, and the Titans could fit the bill.
The Titans are in need of a wide receiver after Nick Westbrook-Ikhine signed with the Dolphins, leaving a hole for the team at the position. Tennessee could easily make this replacement in the NFL Draft, but the team might benefit from using one of its draft picks to acquire Hill if he was available.
The Titans might have to part ways with their second-round pick at No. 35 to get it done, but if they could find a way to keep that selection and still make the deal, it might be worth exploring.
On top of Tennessee's need for a wide receiver, the Titans also have a connection with Hill through new general manager Mike Borgonzi, who helped draft him in 2013 out of South Alabama.
While Hill's departure from Kansas City wasn't pretty, Borgonzi knows what Hill can bring, and he knows that the team needs a new wide receiver for the rookie quarterback he's about to draft to throw to.
If the Titans had Hill in the offense, it would give the team a new dynamic on that side of the football, and it would force opposing coaches to plan a little differently. However, the question remains if the Titans will get that much better.
Hill is 31 years old and makes $30 million per season, so it might be difficult to justify bringing him on board if he isn't guaranteed to put the Titans in the playoff conversation.
There are pros and cons, but the Titans should at least inquire to see if it is even a possibility.
