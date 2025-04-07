Titans Meeting With OT Prospect
The Tennessee Titans are counting down the days until the 2025 NFL Draft, and they are meeting with some of the best players in this year's rookie class.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, William & Mary offensive tackle Charles Grant is meeting with the Titans today before visiting with the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals.
Grant has also met with the AFC South rival Houston Texans.
Grant is expected to be a Day 2 pick, and Bleacher Report scout Brandon Thorn has high hopes for him as a prospect.
"Grant is an efficient zone run blocker with the burst, quickness, and timing to cut off the backside, secure and climb on combinations, and erase second-level targets. He does a very good job of maintaining control of defenders once latched due to excellent effort and strain, combined with a physical demeanor to consistently take the fight to the opponent. His lack of sand and mass will likely limit his scheme versatility as competition significantly ramps up at the next level," Thorn writes.
"In pass protection, Grant is a loose, twitchy mover with the range to and redirect skills to mirror and protect his edges with a good understanding of how to play long, keep rushers at his fingertips, and keep his head out of the block. Grant shows strong hands to clench with very good lower-half mobility to get into his anchor. He will drift and get manipulated out of position by stutters and hesitations due to still raw, jerky footwork."
Standing 6-5 and weighing 311 pounds, Grant has the size to be a tackle in the NFL, so his placement at an FCS school shouldn't be viewed as a negative when evaluating him as a prospect. Someday, he could end up protecting whoever the Titans put under center.
