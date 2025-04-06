Former Pro Bowler Loves Titans Draft Approach
Former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan likes what he's seen from his old team during the draft process this offseason as they set to make the No. 1 overall pick.
Lewan, who played all nine of his NFL seasons with the Titans and made three Pro Bowls, wrote on social media recently that Tennessee is approaching the draft "exactly how" the team should be. He said that the Titans' ability to make the process enticing instead of openly admitting who they want allows them to potentially strike big if another franchise is willing to go all-in on a trade for the top pick.
"This is exactly how Tennessee should be handling their situation," Lewan wrote on X. "Whether they keep the first overall pick or not, the goal is to make the process as interesting as possible. That way, if they end up trading the pick, it’s because a team was willing to pay much more than expected. This can only happen if they manage to showcase the value of the first pick through media attention and ‘reports’ highlighting how impressed teams are with Cam Ward. The art of the deal."
It's worth noting that Lewan said earlier this offseason on the Up & Adams Show that the Titans would be better off not drafting a quarterback. His nod of approval toward the team's draft approach doesn't mean his opinion has changed, but it's certainly an interesting perspective.
"If I'm Callahan, and I'm trying to think of how the NFL stands for 'Not For Long', I need to preserve my job, because if you start the way you did last year -- I love Callahan. I think he's a fantastic guy -- but it would essentially be, 'Hey, see you at the door. Don't let the door hit you on the way out,'" Lewan said on Up & Adams. "So I would have a hard time, as a head coach, drafting a rookie in a draft class that has been criticized for not being very strong by the pros."
The Titans are increasingly expected to select Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick when the 2025 NFL Draft
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!