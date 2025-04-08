Steelers Will Miss New Titans OL
The Tennessee Titans were slammed by signing Dan Moore Jr. away from the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason, mainly for his contract that many deemed as an overpay.
However, this doesn't mean Moore didn't have an impact. He started every game he played in for the last four years at left tackle for the Steelers, and regardless of the contract he got, that is still a big loss for the team.
Sports Illustrated writer Ryan Phillips named Moore as the biggest free agency loss for the Steelers this offseason.
"The Tennessee Titans likely overpaid for Moore by giving him a four-year, $82 million deal with $50 million in guaranteed money, but still, the Steelers will miss his presence," Phillips writes.
"Moore improved tremendously in 2024 and became a legitimate starting left tackle. Pittsburgh will now have to cover for his absence, likely by moving Broderick Jones to left tackle."
The Steelers will have to make some maneuvers on their offensive line, and so will the Titans. With Moore in the fold, the Titans will shift JC Latham to the right side, but that could be what's best for all parties.
Latham did a good job last season at left tackle, protecting the blindsides of Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. However, his more comfortable position is on the right side, where he played in college at Alabama.
Latham was the No. 7 overall pick in last year's draft after playing right tackle for the Crimson Tide, so he should hopefully eliminate all of the problems that the team had at that position last season.
A year ago, the logic behind moving Latham to the left side was sound since he was far and away the best tackle on the roster, but now, plans have changed, and the Titans hope it is for the better.
