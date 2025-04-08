Titans Showing Interest in Three-Year Ohio State Starter
The Tennessee Titans could be looking at an intriguing offensive line prospect to upgrade their trenches ahead of next season.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Titans are hosting Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson on a top-30 visit this week, potentially showing their hand at interest in the offensive line prospect for this month’s draft.
Jackson, a three-year starter for the Buckeyes, has some worthwhile appeal as an option early on day two, holding strong intrigue due to his size and high-level football IQ. He’s logged 2,500 snaps during his career at Ohio State, also earning three first-team Big Ten honors in his time as well. It’s easy to see how he’s emerged as one of the top guard prospects in the class.
For the Titans, they’ve made sure to do a bit of work to their offensive line this offseason, acquiring both Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler to upgrade their outlook upfront for next season. However, that doesn’t mean this team won’t look toward the draft to further their optimism on the line for this year and beyond.
Especially at guard, Zeitler is far from a long-term plug at the position, due to his status as an age-35 veteran. If the Titans wanted to get ahead of the curve, they could pick up an early-round guard to place behind their offseason signing to develop, or even move Jackson around the line to have an immediate impact due to his versatility.
Jackson could be an ideal target for the Titans once they come around on the board at pick 35, perhaps as an immediate young pairing for projected number-one pick Cam Ward, if Tennessee does indeed like what they see from the Ohio State product. Clearly, his resume and place around multiple scouting boards across the league seem to indicate he’d be a safe option to lean on.
The Titans will finalize their plans around the board once the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
