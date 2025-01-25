Titans Projected to Land Major Sleeper WR in NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans are probably going to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but they also need to fill some other big roster needs.
One of those holes comes at the wide receiver position, where the Titans have clear issues outside of Calvin Ridley.
Yes, Tennessee did get an impressive year from Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, but he is slated to hit free agency, and the Titans may not retain him.
That's why the Titans should absolutely pursue some receiving help in the NFL Draft, and Pro Football Network has them selecting Stanford Cardinal wide out Elic Ayomanor in the second round.
"Although general managers have come and gone in Nashville, the Titans seem to have a type at wide receiver. Ayomanor is a big-bodied “X” receiver, but unlike other Tennessee receivers at that size, Ayomanor plays with a grace and explosiveness that should be coveted at the position," PFN wrote. "His production is concerning but context is important. That context being his quarterback couldn’t get him the ball in 2024 and he was often aligned practically on the sideline, making his life more difficult without grass to operate with."
Ayomanor caught 63 passes for 831 yards and six touchdowns this past season, which isn't a bad output, all things considered.
In 2023, however, Ayomanor broke out, hauling in 62 receptions for 1,013 yards and six scores. He also dominated against Travis Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes, snaring 13 balls for 294 yards adn three scores in a Stanford win that season.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound pass-catcher is arguably one of the most overlooked wide receivers in his draft class, so the Titans may be landing a steal if they are able to bag him in the second round.
